University of Northampton opens its doors to showcase rare local artists’ sketches ahead of Northamptonshire Day

The University of Northampton is offering members of the public the unique opportunity to view hundreds of original sketches by two local artists with deep connections to the county as part of Northamptonshire Day.

Northamptonshire Day (25 October) is a celebration of everything that makes the county unique, from its rich heritage and world-class shoemaking to its stunning countryside and vibrant communities. It’s more than a single day of recognition – it’s a reminder of Northamptonshire’s shared history, local talent, and the power of community.

As part of this year’s celebrations, the University of Northampton’s Archive is inviting visitors to view original works by George Herbert Buckingham Holland, a Northampton-born portrait painter, and Jean O’Neill, a former student of the Northampton School of Art. These collections offer a fascinating glimpse into the artistic history of the region and the evolution of art education in Northampton throughout the early to mid-20th century.

In the lead-up to Northamptonshire Day, members of the public are invited to arrange an appointment with the University’s archival team to view the artwork in person.

Original work on display at the University of Northampton.

On unveiling the collection, University Archivist, Mandy Morgan said: “We’re thrilled to be able to highlight these collections with the public for Northamptonshire Day.

“Both Holland and O’Neill have strong local roots, and their work provides a unique window into Northampton’s artistic past. It’s a chance for the community to engage with their heritage in a very up-close and personal way.”

About the Collections

George H. B. Holland

George H. B. Holland's work on display at UON.

Born and raised in Northampton, George Herbert Buckingham Holland trained at Leicester School of Art and spent most of his life painting local dignitaries, university figures, and friends, as well as creating landscapes and murals. His work is held in the National Portrait Gallery, and the University of Northampton’s archives contain around 625 pencil and charcoal sketches, many from his early training period in the 1920s and 1930s. These life drawings and portraits provide a rich record of his artistic development and of art education at the time.

Jean O’Neill

Jean O’Neill studied at the Northampton School of Art in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Her collection includes pencil and charcoal sketches (often drawn during life classes) as well as watercolour travel sketches and oil portraits of family and friends. Many works reflect post-war resourcefulness, with paintings often created on both sides of the canvas. Her collection also offers insights into women’s artistic and personal freedom during the 1950s and 60s.

Both artists chose to remain in Northampton throughout their lives, contributing to the town’s cultural identity. Their archives now form an important part of the University’s heritage collections.

Jean O'Neill's work on display at UON.

Members of the public who wish to view the Holland or O’Neill collections in person are invited to contact the University Archive Team to arrange an appointment via [email protected].

These collections are carefully preserved, and viewings will be managed to ensure their continued protection.

For more information on the University of Northampton’s ten archive collections, please visit the University’s website.