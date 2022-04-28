University of Northampton makes Higher Education world top 25 for tackling inequality

The University of Northampton has been named one of the world’s top 25 Higher Education institutions (HEIs) for tackling inequality.

It was recognised for its work in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, which were published on Wednesday (April 27).

UON was placed joint 24th out of 796 HEIs in the world – up three places from last year – and joint 11th in the UK, for its performance in working towards goal 10, Reduced Inequalities.

University of Northampton.

This goal measures universities’ research on social inequalities, their policies on discrimination and their commitment to recruiting staff and students from under-represented groups.

Northampton’s overall score in the rankings saw it finish joint 21st in the list of UK institutions, and maintain its place in the top 200 globally.

Professor of Social Innovation, Richard Hazenberg, said: “We at the University of Northampton are delighted with our performance in the 2022 Times Higher Impact Rankings, maintaining our Top 200 position globally, despite the number of entrant universities increasing from just over 1,100 to more than 1,400 institutions.

“In particular, it is very heartening to see that with regards to SDG10 Reducing Inequality, we have now climbed to 24th globally, which is testament to the widening participation work that the University engages in, as well as the strategic focus we have as a university on delivering impact to the most disadvantaged communities.”