University of Northampton joins United Nations Academic Impact network to drive sustainable development and peace

In recognition of its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the University of Northampton (UON) has officially joined the UN Academic Impact (UNAI) initiative.

This recognition places UON among just 160 universities worldwide with a proven commitment to sustainability, global cooperation, and social progress.

Led by UON’s Dr Fabio Carbone, Senior Lecturer in Tourism Management & Marketing, the next step is to establish the University as a UNAI Hub for Sustainable Peace, making Northampton a centre of excellence for education, research, and policy development in this field.

Dr Carbone said the University’s inclusion in the UNAI network is the result of nearly two years of dedicated research and collaboration and added: "This is not just an honorary title—joining the UNAI network gives us direct access to international best practices, collaborative research opportunities, and funding to drive meaningful change.

“By becoming a UNAI member, UON strengthens its role as a driver of global impact and the creation of the Hub for Sustainable Peace will position UON as a global leader in promoting peace, gender equality, and human rights through education.”

The University joined UNAI after demonstrating its strong commitment to principles of the UN via the following initiatives:

Signing the UN SDG Accord - In 2020, UON signed the UN Accord, officially committing to the principles of sustainability and global responsibility.

Integration of SDGs into Academic Programs – UON incorporated SDGs into curricula and student assessments across all levels of study, ensuring that students develop a strong understanding of sustainable development principles.

Hosting sustainability and peace-focused events - The University has organised impactful events such as the Sustainability Summit and the Festival of Peace through Tourism, fostering dialogue and awareness on sustainability and peace.

For more information about UON’s engagement with the SDGs, visit the University website.

UON is now inviting academics, businesses, and policymakers to collaborate in shaping the Hub for Sustainable Peace, to get involved, email – [email protected].