University of Northampton insists 'vast majority of students unaffected' by marking boycotts

Many students across the country risk not having significant sections of their work marked, although the University of Northampton insists the vast majority of its students will not be affected, as national marking boycotts take place.

The latest industrial action in the ongoing dispute between The University and College Union (UCU) and Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) has been a UCU marking boycott for assessments this summer.

Phillippa Bennett, incoming branch secretary for the UCU branch at the University of Northampton, 53, praised Northampton’s cooperation with the union but says a national problem still exists.

The University of Northampton says most students are unaffected by marking boycotts.

She said: “Our university can only do so much. We need UCEA to be addressing these things and also we need the government to be addressing the funding of higher education as well so that it is properly funded.

“No member of staff ever takes strike action, or action short of a strike lightly - it is a really hard decision.”

The problems are mainly in lecturers' wages. According to the UCU, since 2005, lecturers have suffered a 25 percent real-term pay cut.

The marking boycott was announced on April 20 2023 and 145 UK Universities are taking part.

Ms Bennett said: “We are certainly aware that it is affecting some areas and that certainly it has affected some modules and that, regrettably, in some instances, other markers have been brought in to mark that work and that is a shame.”

In Northampton, a local agreement was made between the university and UCU not to boycott marking the work of graduating students.

A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “Most UK universities are currently affected by industrial action in the form of a marking and assessment boycott. This is due to a national dispute between the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) over pay and working conditions.

“The vast majority of UON students are not impacted by the marking and assessment boycott as only participating members of the UCU are taking this action.

“The university is doing all it can to mitigate any potential disruption for our students. We have issued them with targeted information and updates, and teams across the University are on hand to support students if needed.

“Senior staff at the university will continue to work with UCU branch representatives to address concerns at a local level.”