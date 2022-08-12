University of Northampton graduate mixes business acumen with artistic flair to create a masterpiece

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If a picture paints a thousand words, one graduate has painted a library using her creative passion and business management skills honed during her degree at the University of Northampton.

Adaeze Adinnu, who graduated with a first-class undergraduate degree in Business Management this summer, is already putting her newfound skills to best practice and seeing her independent business soar.

Launched in 2018, ‘Fabloz Artistry’ combines colourful vibrancy with 3D multimedia textures to create visually striking canvas artwork.

Adaeze Adinnu, who graduated with a first-class undergraduate degree in Business Management this summer, is already putting her newfound skills to best practice and seeing her independent business soar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attracting upwards of 10,000 followers on Instagram, Adaeze has already built a portfiolio of experience both nationally and internationally. Her work has been exhibited locally at Abington Park Museum and Northampton Museum, with plans in place to exhibit her work next year at Art Expo in Dallas, USA.

Born in Nigeria, Adaeze is proud of her heritage which she reflects throughout her artwork. Whilst continuing to exhibit her paintings within Nigeria, Adaeze has already worked with local businesses to create eye-catching commissions.

As well as painting a mural at the Headquarters of Pepsi Cola in Nigeria, Adaeze’s work remains pride of place in the Chinese Cultural Centre in Nigeria – a piece requested personally by the National President of Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN), Chinze Ojobo, who remains an advocate for Fabloz Artistry.

On her inspiration for launching her business, Adaeze said: “When I was young, my grandad was a huge inspiration to me. Back home in Nigeria, he would sculpt beautiful pottery from clay and sell it at local markets – and I just couldn’t keep away. I always wanted to be involved, get my hands dirty and saw artistic inspiration everywhere I looked. I still do to this day!

“Growing up, my parents were always keen for me to become a doctor, however I just couldn’t stay away from my creative passion. I felt compelled to follow my vision and become the best artist I could be. I see the world through an artistic lens, and I really enjoy using materials around me to expand my horizons – even a cup of coffee has made its way onto one of my canvases.”

“For me, creating art is the best form of relaxation and therapy. I can easily lose hours sat in front of my canvas, and to me, the thought of making a success with something I love to do – it’s heaven.”

Adeaze credits the skills she learnt whilst studying Business Management at the University of Northampton for the recent upscaling of her business.

“The course is about so much more than simply managing a business – it teaches you to manage your life in order to enhance your confidence and achieve success. As well as running my artistry business, I work at Northampton General Hospital and plan to start a Masters degree in Business Management.