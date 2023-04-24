UON clinic celebrates one year keeping sportspeople ‘running in the fast lane'.

Just 12 months after opening, a University of Northampton (UON) sports clinic has chalked up nearly 300 patient successes.

The incredible total comes from the Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Clinic (SIRC) that is open to the public and University students and staff.

The clinic provides people with effective, affordable healthcare from students on the University’s Sport Rehabilitation and Conditioning degree.

Students are overseen by fully-qualified supervisors to ensure safe and professional standards and practice are maintained, and appointments can be made online.

Since opening the Clinic’s doors, the team has treated more than 270 patients from 9 years of age to 80 and covering a wide range of physical issues and needs.

One of their patients is Liam Crossman, a first-year Interior Architecture and Spatial Design student.

Liam is also a long-distance runner competing at regional level and has visited the Clinic since starting his degree in September. He says: “I train each day, sometimes twice a day, and training can last up to three hours. It’s intensive, so I need my body to recover quickly. I visit the Clinic’s team for sports massage sessions at least once a week as it helps loosen me up and ‘flush out’ out any toxins that have built up in my muscles.

“I always feel massively better following the sessions and have seen noticeable, sizeable benefits to visits to the Clinic. I had a ‘niggle’ in one of my calf muscles recently, but within a week or so of the team treating and advising me, it really cleared up.”

The Clinic also affords UON students an on-campus, practical placement opportunity, a key part of their degree. They’ve clocked up around 5000 hours of work-based learning and other activities, enhancing their studies and supporting their future employability.

Brendon Skinner, Senior Lecturer in Sport Rehabilitation and Injury, says: “The feedback about our SIRC is uniformly positive, proof of the professionalism of our students and the quality of advice, interventions and treatments the team provide.

“Throughout our first year, we have established excellent working relationships with local sporting groups such as the Northamptonshire Girls Elite Talent Centre, Northampton Road Runners and Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club. Our team also provides match day, pitch-side support for many local sports teams.

“As we head into our second year, we have plans to expand our services to include additional days of the week, while maintaining our key ethos of providing accessible and affordable healthcare for the people of Northamptonshire. Watch this space for more.”