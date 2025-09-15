University of Northampton boosts 23 places in Guardian University Guide 2026

Students at University of Northampton's Waterside campus.

The results are in from the Guardian University Guide 2026, and the University of Northampton is pleased to announce it has climbed a total of 23 places since last year’s rankings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Published on Saturday 13 September, the Guardian University Guide 2026 is a national league table which ranks the UK’s 123 universities across eight measures of performance, including how satisfied students are with their course and their chances of getting a good job after graduating.

The University of Northampton has a great deal to celebrate in these latest rankings, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 3rd nationally in Health Professions, including Health Sciences and Health and Social Care Practice courses.

· 8th nationally in Paramedic Science.

· 11th nationally in General Nursing, Mental Health Nursing, and Media and Film Studies.

With ‘student satisfaction with teaching’ a core part of the ranking assessment, the University of Northampton is proud to celebrate additional successes in Graphic Design; Journalism; Marketing and Public Relations; and Hospitality, Events Management and Tourism which all ranked nationally in the top 20 – with its Sports Science degree ranking 2nd overall in this category.

One of the core metrics in these rankings is ‘value added’, which measures how much a university helps its students improve academically from their entry qualifications to their graduation results. For this, the University of Northampton is proud to be ranked 14th nationally in recognition of the quality education and support provided to its student community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “The University’s considerable rise in the rankings is a significant step forward and reflects the foundational work we have undertaken through our continued course investment and introduction of our strategy.

“This ranking is testament to the dedication of my colleagues across the University who work tirelessly to ensure our students have the very best experience at Northampton.

“Here at UON, we are bold with leading the way in social impact and ensuring that our students and graduates have the opportunity to make their mark on the world. The Guardian University Guide has reflected this, and offers us a springboard to continue rising through the rankings and reflecting the gold-standard education we deliver here in Northampton.”

Further information about the Guardian University Guide can be viewed on The Guardian’s website.