University of Northampton at top of UK league table for wildlife care, according to new study

A new study has revealed the University of Northampton is among the UK institutions doing the most to protect wildlife – meeting 100% of the ranking factors.

The University of Northampton met the criteria for the ‘platinum tier’, with wildlife protection policies, partnerships or funding for local wildlife causes, biodiversity or wildlife activities on offer and regular wildlife surveys.

The study, led by wildlife care experts Northampton, surveyed all UK universities on their wildlife initiatives and support – on and off campus.

University of Northampton

The University of Northampton commits to promoting biodiversity on its grounds with its 5 year plan for bio-diversity which includes wildlife and habitat surveys and initiatives to enhance, conserve and grow habitats across the University estate. Plus, it is an active member of the Northamptonshire Local Nature Partnership

The institution's contribution to local wildlife is also evident in the opportunities for staff and students to participate in wildlife activities, such as 'Project Awesome' (Accessing Waterside’s Ecosystem Services: Observing and Monitoring the Environment) which aims to enhance, conserve, and protect wildlife and the environment in and around Waterside Campus.

How do other UK universities compare?

Almost a third (41 from 122) of the universities who responded scored top marks, by supporting wildlife with a number of active measures.

The majority (84%) of universities who responded are involved in at least one initiative for local wildlife, though there’s still plenty of room for improvement among UK universities.

The most commonly overlooked factor is biodiversity or wildlife activities for students: more than a quarter (35 from 122) of universities fail to offer these. Similarly, 31 universities have no policies in place for protecting wildlife, making animals on campus more vulnerable. The findings highlight the gap among UK universities, and will lead to calls for higher standards of wildlife support and protection.

Sean McMenemy, director at Ark Wildlife, says:

“It’s clear that some universities are taking wildlife conservation extremely seriously, and it’s great to see. They’re really in tune with the local environment, providing invaluable habitats to animals in the area.