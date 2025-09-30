University of Bedfordshire hosts AI-themed event

The University of Bedfordshire recently welcomed over 45 delegates and partners to its AI Solutions for Business Success event, organised in collaboration with the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

The event brought together local businesses eager to explore the practical applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform operations. Held in Milton Keynes on Wednesday 17 September 2025, the room was filled with energy and enthusiasm as attendees engaged in a packed agenda designed to demystify AI and showcase its real-world benefits.

Dr Rhidian Lewis, University’s Apprenticeship Lead and Event Chair said: “This event reflects our commitment to supporting local businesses in navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape. By combining academic expertise with practical insights and working closely with partners such as the three Chambers of Commerce, we can provide a truly holistic support network for the region. Together, we aim to empower organisations to harness AI effectively and responsibly.”

Commenting on the University’s capability, Dr Lewis added that Bedfordshire’s teams routinely support SMEs and larger employers with AI opportunity assessments, ethical and governance guidance, and targeted workforce upskilling - ranging from short courses and CPD to degree apprenticeships - so organisations can adopt AI confidently, safely and at pace.

The programme began with insights from the three Chambers, highlighting available business support and a skills improvement plan to help organisations embrace digital innovation. This was followed by a series of interactive sessions delivered by experts from the University’s School of Computer Science and Technology and Business School – covering topics such as:

AI in business: Practical opportunities, risks, and how to get started – offering demonstrations and examples of AI applications

Keynote speakers included Scott Devine, Commercial Manager at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce; academics from the University of Bedfordshire including Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer, Engineering & Creative Industries at the University; and Tony Knaggs, Contracts Manager at Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

Throughout the day, University specialists shared case studies from sectors including manufacturing, professional services, health and the public sector, illustrating benefits from automation, data insight and responsible AI deployment. Delegates were also introduced to pathways for support - such as collaborative, funded projects - to help de-risk trials and accelerate implementation.

Scott Devine, Commercial Manager at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was incredible to see a packed room, full of local businesses, all with the same mindset, to learn more about AI and understand how it can best be utilised to help their business grow, a become more efficient. Thank you to the University of Bedfordshire for pulling off another successful event!”

Louise Wall, Chief Executive, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce, said: “Attending the AI conference was a powerful reminder that artificial intelligence isn’t just a future concept - it’s a present-day business advantage. Our Chamber members gained valuable insights into how AI can streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new strategic opportunities. The key takeaway: businesses that thoughtfully embrace AI today will lead their industries tomorrow.”

In addition to events of this kind, the University provides end-to-end AI support for organisations through initiatives, such as the UKSPF funded programmes and Luton AI - discovery workshops to identify use cases; technical scoping and prototyping; governance and policy advice, and tailored training for leaders and teams - ensuring solutions are effective, ethical and sustainable.

The University’s Research & Innovation Service offers a range of business support options, including funded opportunities, to help organisations innovate and grow. To find out more and access tailored support, visit www.beds.ac.uk/RIS