Last Thursday was a busy day at University of Northampton, with more than 40 mental health services from across the county coming to Waterside campus.

University Mental Health Day (UMHD) is a time for experts and students to come together to find out more about the best of ‘MH’ advice and support.

Held last week (Thursday 13 March), more than 40 town and county mental health and wellbeing organisations gathered under one roof – the Learning Hub at Waterside Campus – for a day of advice, fun and support.

Led by the organisers, the University’s Counselling and Mental Health Team, students and staff could chat about their wellbeing at the Take a Break café, relax by petting furry chinchillas, guinea pigs and rabbits at Ark Farm, take part in games and creative activities, and more.

University Mental Health Day 2025 - stalls and visitors at Waterside campus.

The stalls had more than 3,200 separate engagements as the UON community found out more about mental health and wellbeing with experts from across the county.

This event marked the 18th anniversary University of Northampton (UON) has supported UMHD. Jo Lester, Counselling and Mental Health Team Manager has been with the team from the beginning. She says: “Supporting the mental health at University of Northampton is something we have taken very seriously for nearly thirty years.

“UON developed the UK’s first, dedicated counselling and MH service in a higher education setting – established in 1997 – so we are committed to making University Mental Health Day as informative as possible for students and staff, too.

“Feedback tells us that, once again, stallholders and students enjoyed the event, had fun but, most importantly, gained insight into what good mental health is and how University of Northampton is committed to maintaining that across our student and staff communities. The team and I look forward to holding next year’s event.”

Find out more about our Counselling and Mental Health Team. For more about how the team supports University Mental Health Day, read this blog.