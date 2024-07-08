University focussed on mission to shrink performance gap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The University of Northampton (UON) said it is confident as it sets out its action plan to reduce the gap in performance between Global Ethnic Majority (GEM) and white students.

The Government requires all universities to submit an Access Participation Plan to the Office for Students (OfS) detailing their plans to improve equality of opportunity for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

On Tuesday 2 July 70 academics, professional services colleagues and students gathered for a day of keynote speeches, workshops and panel discussions during UON’s second Access and Participation Plan Conference.

Vice Chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday opened the conference and led a workshop on the inclusive curriculum. She said: “Addressing the award gap between white and GEM students is not only a matter of educational policy but a moral imperative.

UON academics, professional services colleagues and students gathered for the 2024 APP Conference.

“We must commit ourselves to creating an equitable educational system where every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed.

“Let us create a future where the award gap is a relic of the past, where all students receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work and talents.

“Together, we can build an educational system that uplifts and empowers every student, ensuring that their potential is not limited by their race or background.”

UON academics went on to give presentations on how each faculty within the university would have an inclusive approach to maintaining their curriculum as well as the motivational approach to personal tutoring.

Tim Dobson, UON’s Head of Access and Participation said the conference was the culmination of two years of work and that the UON plan had had the input of over 120 people.

He said the main theme which emerged as they spoke to those people and developed the plan were widening participation among socially and economically deprived areas of the country.

He said: “We have a unique and diverse student community; we are proud of them and want to celebrate and nurture them. We want to further develop our culture of inclusivity, aspiration, and equality of opportunity as well as embracing collaboration.

“That’s what’s come out of all our discussions and is central to the second paragraph of our APP submission which reflects our context and our mission.”