University earns top marks for degree apprenticeship programme producing the next generation of police officers

Delivery of the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) programme at University of Northampton (UON) has received an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Office for Students (OfS).

The accolade follows an External Quality Assurance monitoring check conducted by the OfS, highlighting UON’s high standards in training the next generation of police officers.

The PCDA at UON combines a comprehensive academic programme with practical policing skills, ensuring apprentices are equipped to serve their communities.

Aerial view of the University of Northampton's Waterside Campus.

Currently, 53 apprentices are enrolled in the programme, with 17 set to complete their End-Point Assessments in the coming months.

The programme follows the latest professional standards, requiring students to demonstrate operational competence, complete evidence-based research projects, and participate in panel presentations.

The OfS assessment team praised UON’s thorough preparation process, which includes mock assessments, academic support, and access to a virtual learning environment.

Apprentices highlighted the outstanding academic and pastoral support provided by programme staff, with many stating they “could not ask for more.”

Simon Feist, UON’s Senior Lecturer in Criminal Justice Studies, said: “This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence in education and our dedication to supporting the critical work of law enforcement professionals.

“It also cements UON’s position as a leader in integrated degree apprenticeships, setting a benchmark for quality and innovation in higher education.”

Employers, including Northamptonshire Police, also commended the University for its strong collaboration and effective communication, ensuring apprentices receive a positive and supportive learning experience.

To find out more about the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, visit the UON website - https://bit.ly/3QdXoOC