University brings together marketing minds

A networking event organised by a UON lecturer and two graduates attracted 60 attendees last month.
By Gavin MooreContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:56 BST- 2 min read
On Thursday, 22 September the Marketing Meetup Northampton (TMM) took place at The Vulcan Works in Guildhall Road, at the heart of Northampton’s cultural quarter.

Marketing Meetup is a global initiative which currently has over 40,000 members.

Viktor Dudson graduated from UON in 2018 with a BA in Fashion Marketing and is now the Marketing Coordinator for StarLab based in Milton Keynes.

UON's Elisha Dignam hosts 2nd TMM at The Vulcan WorksUON's Elisha Dignam hosts 2nd TMM at The Vulcan Works
He said: “I decided to attend the event to meet fellow marketers from the area and see what the event had to offer.

"It turned out, you can always learn something from the guest speakers, no matter what career level you are at.

"The relaxed atmosphere makes it easy to connect with other people, so next time just come along and say hi. You won't regret it!"

TMM Northampton was hosted by Elisha Dignam, UON’s in Lecturer Marketing, and graduates Jo and Penni Pickering who are founders of the Kabo Creative, a website and design agency.

Elisha thanked The Vulcan Works who provided the venue and The One Group who sponsored pizza and drinks. She added: “The Marketing Meetup is not just another networking event.

"It’s about creating a space for local marketers and creatives to come together, in a positively lovely environment, where listening and saying hello is at our core.

"It’s been fantastic to see so many dynamic and enthusiastic marketers come together to share experiences and learn from each other. I cannot wait to see how this vibrant community grows over the coming months."

Attendees heard from expert speakers, social media and marketing consultant Karina Scott and Director at Full Fathom design, Scott King. Karina delved into the secrets of successful social media strategies, while Scott unveiled the enchanting realm of sensory marketing - where a red mug makes coffee taste sweeter, and music influences the taste of white wine.

The next TMM takes place at The Vulcan Works on Thursday, 2 November between 6pm and 8pm and will feature guest speaker Baz Richardson, Founder and Creative Director of Bravo Creative.

To register visit the TMM website.

