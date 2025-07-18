University bands strike a chord to rock the stage at Pattishall’s Picnic in the Park

Students performing at Pattishall's Picnic in the Park.

Gig goers were treated to a live music showcase when students took over the stage at one of Northampton’s local music festivals.

In its eleventh year, Pattishall Picnic in the Park welcomes thousands of people to enjoy a local festival featuring local music talent, which this year included high-energy performances by students on the Popular Music degree at the University of Northampton.

Four student bands took to the stage on Saturday (12 July) and blew the roof off with tributes, covers and original tracks:

Liv West and ‘Tiebreak’ – A five-piece indie band consisting of two guitars, bass, vocals, drums, and occasional saxophone.

Magda and ‘Chill Bill’ – A cover band consisting of vocals, two electric guitars, bass and completed by soft synth piano to deliver atmospheric and soulful music.

Dan McGarry and Alex Devine, and ‘Weezy’

Jazz Rock and ‘One Way Ticket’

Student performing at Pattishall's Picnic in the Park.

Senior Lecturer in Music Production, Mark Thursby said: “Our students well and truly brought the festival atmosphere to Pattishall’s Picnic in the Park, an event we’ve been proud to take part in for several years. To headline our own stage this year was a real ‘feather in the cap’ for our students, who are working hard to build their experience portfolio and contribute to the local music scene.

“Our Music Production students were also responsible for the live sound and stage management, which again demonstrates the all-round experience they achieved from this event alone.

“Delivering performances on stage at local venues is a hugely important part of the course here at UON, and integral to the study of every one of our students. It offers them the opportunity to improve their confidence in front of a crowd, experience a slice of the industry by getting involved with the entire gig production (including set-up and take-down), and their performances as up-and-coming musicians adds to the vibrant music scene already booming in the county.”

Opportunities to amplify their careers within the local music scene are plenty, with the students performing to thousands of attendees at last year’s Northampton Music Festival and performing their end-of-year gig at The Black Prince in Northampton.

Students performing at Pattishall's Picnic in the Park.

Now they’ve rocked the stage at Pattishall, the countdown is on until the students perform on Sunday 7 September at Northampton Music Festival, a free annual event which celebrates the local music and arts scene in the area.

