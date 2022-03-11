'Ukraine Day' at Northampton school sees pupils plant sunflowers and dress in blue and yellow IN PICTURES

A Northampton school has dedicated today to raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

On Track Education, based at Moulton Park, hosted 'Ukraine Day', which will saw all 48 students and staff sport the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow - and take part in a range of fundraising activities.

Head of careers at On Track Education, Holly Roberts said: "When news of this war in Ukraine began, the kids were really anxious and really worried. We had just got over Covid and we went from having anxiety to hope.

"We went to Chester House and volunteered for the day and they taught us how to make bracelets. One of the students said we could make and sell them for Ukraine."

Staff and pupils took part in cake decorating, face painting, bracelet making and the planting of sunflowers, which is Ukraine's national flower.

All the money raised from today's activities will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCF) Ukrainian appeal.Here are 13 pictures of staff and pupils fundraising for 'Ukraine Day' at On Track Education in Moulton Park:

