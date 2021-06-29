Two students secure six-week internship at Northampton-based firm to gain vital experience

(Left to right) Harriet, Jessica and Oanh.

Two students have secured a six-week internship at a Northampton-based PR company.

Vietnamese-born Oanh Nguyen, 28, and Leicestershire-based Harriet Emery, 20, are both studying at the University of Northampton and have linked up with a local company to gain experience.

Both students are now writing press releases and running social media campaigns for Pilkington Communications - a PR and communication agency based at Delapré Abbey, which is headed up by former journalist Jessica Pilkington.

Oanh, who moved from Ho Chi Minh city to Northampton last November, said: “It was winter and lockdown when I arrived so it was pretty tough.

"I flew halfway around the world but ended up having to meet and chat with my professor and classmates online. So, this internship could not have come at a better time.

“It has literally opened the door for me, not only to get out of my student flat but also to get into the world marketing and into some beautiful offices inside the stunning Delapré Abbey.

"My parents and friends in Vietnam have continually been sending me congratulatory messages and it is such fun.”

Harriet, set to graduate this month with a BA events management degree, added: “I never thought I’d be able to get a job so quickly.

"I’ve learned all about press release writing and how the media work and even led an Instagram training session for the team.”

Oanh and Harriet secured their internships via the Santander Internship programme, a partnership between the University of Northampton and Santander Universities.

Director of Pilkington Communications, Jessica Pilkington, continued: “Originally we were only looking for one intern, but Oanh and Harriet’s personalities and skills shone and we simply couldn’t say no to either, so welcomed both to the team.

"Having them here has not only been beneficial to my business but also a rewarding way of giving back and passing our skills and expertise on to our local students.”

Oanh and Harriet’s internships have gone down well with their tutors.

Jason Vaughan, senior lecturer in marketing at The University of Northampton, said: “Congratulations Oanh, who has shown potential and has embraced all aspects of studying and living in Northampton.

"Oanh is a strong student who regularly achieves the highest grades, which is extra impressive given that she is learning in a second language, whilst also acting as course representative to give voice to her fellow students.”

Claire Eason-Bassett, programme lead for events management at the university, added: “It’s wonderful to hear how well Harriet has been doing during her internship and how the Santander Universities funding offered at Northampton is helping support her development as a future events management professional.