Two pieces of good news for Early Childhood academic

University of Northampton's Dr Tanya Richardson is part of the first group of experts who will ensure high standards of early childhood research for a prestigious journal. She also has a new book out, to be launched next month.

An Early Childhood academic will take her expertise and knowledge of children’s speech and language development to enhance and support further research in this area.

Dr Tanya Richardson is part of a new research integrity College at a renowned, international early years organisation, the first of two pieces of good news for the University of Northampton (UON) Senior Lecturer in Education.

The European Early Childhood Education Research Association (EECERA) supports multi-disciplinary research on early childhood and its applications to policy and practice.

Last year, they opened applications for their first College of Reviewers to review international research submitted for publication in the organisation’s respected European Early Childhood Education Research Journal. College members are committed to reviewing regularly and help supplement the journal’s larger, established reviewer pool.

Dr Richardson and her fellow reviewers will ensure research is meets the highest standards and is conducted ethically. She says: “I am delighted to be one of the first reviewers for their inaugural College, especially given the high quality of applications they received from international candidates.

“EECERA is an extremely prestigious organisation and the recognition this role brings is a string to my bow which will benefit both my and the University’s reputations. I look forward to commencing the reviews, of which I will complete at least four.”

Dr Richardson’s second good news item is that she has published a new book. Co-edited and written with Julie Kent, Senior Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, ‘Communication & Language in Early Childhood Today’ supports those studying early years and early childhood courses to explore the wide range of issues and factors that impact children’s communication and language development. It brings together contributions from other academics and professionals to present a holistic approach to this topical area.

The book is available on Amazon and will launch at the Voice of Early Childhood Conference on Saturday 8 February.

Find out more about Dr Richardson's book: www.amazon.co.uk/Communication-Language-Early-Childhood-Today/dp/1529689767

Find out more about EECERA: www.eecera.org/