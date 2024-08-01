Twenty years supporting students and service users

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People with first-hand experience of the health and social care system are part of University of Northampton's Service Users and Carers Group that inform our courses and student recruitment processes...and they're looking for new members.

Patients, service users and students have benefitted from the insights of a less well-known group at the University that is stepping out of the shadows.

By being involved in programme development, members of the University of Northampton’s Service Users and Carers Group (SUCG) ensuring suitable students are enrolled and, in turn, ensure students have the best experience at UON.

Group members interview prospective students and staff, they sit on panels that assess whether placement providers are ready to support students and take part in research and group teaching across many programmes.

Members of UON's Service Users and Carers Group (Sue Dainty is in the green top)

Membership is open to all who are, or have been, a service user or carer. The University provides training, with payment for educational activities.

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the SUCG’s official formation and they are looking for recruits. One of the established members is Sue Dainty; she has been part of the group for 11 years.

Sue talks about her involvement with the SUCG: “I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when I was 8; having lived with the condition for more than 50 years, I have been involved with healthcare professionals having both, good and not so good experiences.

“I found out about the University’s group through a friend who was already a member and thought this would be the right opportunity to share my experiences with students.

“Students find it valuable to work with someone who is, or has been, a patient, it makes their learning experience real. We can help them develop the listening skills and person-centred practice that are so important.

“I had a fall in November, and one of the professionals helping my recovery was a physiotherapist and the care she provided was excellent. She listened to me, respected me and recognised I have lots of useful experience. We built a rapport as I felt I was the most important person in that room. People, especially those with long-term conditions, see this as good person-centred care. Bringing experiences like this into students’ learning means we are helping the next generation of professionals.”

Rachel Morris-Love, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, is the SUCG lead and adds: “Our Service Users and Carers Group is a cornerstone of the Faculty of Health, Education and Society helping our programmes and processes run smoothly and enhance the student experience. The group continues to evolve with the activities they are involved in, as we are responsive to the needs of our students.

“We have around 30 members but are always looking for new people to join our conversations and use their unique experiences to continue shaping the development of our curricula for the next 20 years and beyond. If you think this describes you, please get in touch for more information.”