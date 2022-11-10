Trust responds after Northampton primary school told twice by Ofsted it needs to improve

A primary school in Kingsthorpe has been told by Ofsted inspectors it needs to improve in two consecutive inspections.

The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School, in Kingsland Gardens, was graded as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted in 2018 when it was under the St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Academies Trust.

Since joining Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Academies (OLICA) Trust in 2019 and appointing Carmel Dodds as headteacher, the primary school was visited by Ofsted again in June 2022.

The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School.

The education watchdog found that, despite upgrading the personal development and behaviour and attitudes categories to ‘good’, the overall rating is still ‘requires improvement.’

A spokesperson for the OLICA Trust said: “We were proud to showcase the many improvements that have been made to the school since joining our trust in 2019.

“The report reflects the achievements of the new team of highly skilled senior leadership staff driven by a renewed and ambitious improvement plan, with the core school values always at the heart of all they do.”

Ofsted said curriculum planning at The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School was not ambitious or well thought out across all subjects.

The trust said the school is continuing to develop an enhanced curriculum across all subjects and its initial focus has been on core subjects (Maths and English), which they said has been a success.

Ofsted inspectors also found that the curriculum in the early years is not sequenced well enough so some children “do not get off to a good-enough start”.

In response, the trust said: “It is unfortunate that the Inspection took place before our latest Key Stage results had been released. These clearly demonstrate considerable progress across all age groups, with above National Average results from Phonics in Key Stage 1 and all aspects of Reading, Writing and Maths across Key Stage 2.

“We do however welcome external insight and discussion with regards to continued improvement and it is certainly affirming to see, with the results of the report together with these new results, that we are firmly on the path to ‘good’.”

A matter of particular concern raised by Ofsted inspectors is that leaders do not ensure that pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) learn as well as they could.

The OLICA Trust said that ensuring best outcomes for all SEND students is their “top priority.” They added that the school has recently appointed a trust Strategic SENDCo to monitor, review and support SEND pupils; progress and ensure a fully accessible environment and curriculum for all.

The Ofsted report also noted that governors do not challenge or hold school leaders to account when it comes to the quality of education and learning. The trust said that they have put in place additional training and mentoring for their governors.

Inspectors described The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School as a “friendly and welcoming school” where pupils love to go and staff are proud to work.

