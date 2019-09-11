Trust given go-ahead for new school in Northampton despite plans being put on hold in April

An academy trust in Northampton has been given the green light to open a new primary school to serve a large housing development north of the town.

The Preston Hedge’s Academy Trust has announced that plans for Buckton Fields Primary School have been given the go-ahead by the Department for Education.

Approval of the school plans were put on hold in April by the Government, but following a review the school is now set to open in 2021.

A spokeswoman for the academy trust said: "We are very much looking forward to working with the new community of Buckton Fields; to deliver exceptional school experiences for the local children and their families.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure that the school delivers an outstanding primary education for the local community.

"The new schools will be founded on the trust’s key ethos of fun, creativity and achievement while having its own unique curriculum, values and leadership."

