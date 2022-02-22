An education trust, which teachers in Northampton are due to strike against again, has responded about the pension cuts dispute.

Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST) - responsible for Northampton High School in Hardingstone - says the union has been involved in the consultation process and that the ‘fire and rehire’ narrative is ‘misleading.’

The teachers, who are part of the National Education Union (NEU), held a strike last week and are due to strike again later this week, about pension cuts, which the union says could see teachers lose around 20 percent of their pension value.

Northampton High School.

The trust has since responded to say it has ‘committed to a full and meaningful collective consultation.’

A GDST spokeswoman said: “We have worked with our recognised union the NEU throughout the consultation process and have followed the terms of our agreement with them in this process.

“We have shared comprehensive information with the NEU about the impact this increase has already had on our current financial situation.

“We are doing all we can in a spirit of full transparency to support our teachers through the collective consultation and beyond, and to help them understand what our proposals might mean for them.

“We have followed due process as required by our Recognition Agreement with the NEU and according to legislation and best practice.

“To ensure transparency, we have shared in detail our case for change and comprehensive consultation material with the NEU.

“We have committed to a full and meaningful collective consultation with our staff and their representatives and to exploring all options.

“We still seek to reach an agreement with the NEU if at all possible.

“We have reviewed the ACAS advice published late last year for employers proposing employment contract changes and we are confident that the GDST is fully compliant with this advice and with best practice.

“There has never been a predetermined outcome to the consultation, and it is misleading for the NEU to suggest the GDST is carrying out a so-called ‘fire and rehire exercise’.

“We wanted to have full transparency with teachers and the NEU, so we notified them at the start of collective consultation of a section 188 letter indicating that there may be a potential contractual change.”