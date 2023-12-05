Tributes paid to 'much-loved' and 'hugely-respected' teacher at Northampton secondary school who sadly died

“This is very upsetting news that I know will rock our school community.”

A Northampton seondary school has paid tribute to a ‘much-loved’ and ‘hugely-respected’ teacher who has sadly died.

Abbeyfield School, in Mereway, has confirmed that teacher Sue Robinson, who has worked at the school for 21 years, died yesterday (Monday, December 4).

In a letter written to parents, interim principal Fiona Aris said: “I'm very sorry to be writing with the deeply sad news that a member of staff, Sue Robinson, died today. This is very upsetting news that I know will rock our school community.

A 'much-loved' teacher at Abbeyfield School sadly died yesterday (Monday, December 4)

“As many of you know, Sue was a much-loved and hugely respected colleague, head of year 11, and an ICT teacher. Sue joined us 21 years ago and even taught the children of some of her former students.

"Our immediate focus will be on supporting our students and staff as they come to terms with the news. We will ensure that students are informed and supported, and that they know where to get any counselling support they need. We're in close contact with Sue's family and friends to offer our deepest sympathies and support. Our thoughts are with them.

“We will all miss Sue. I want to assure you that we will come together as a school community to support each other throughout this very sad time. We will also update on plans and ideas to pay tribute to Sue over the coming days. As ever, please do get in touch if you have any questions.”

A spokeswoman for Abbeyfield School issued a statement to Chron and Echo today (Tuesday), saying: “Everyone at Abbeyfield School and Creative Education Trust is deeply saddened by the passing of our much-loved colleague, Sue Robinson.

“Our team of counsellors is ensuring that our students and staff are properly supported throughout this very difficult time.

“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are also with Sue’s family, friends, and loved ones.