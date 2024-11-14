Tresham College launch new digital innovation hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tresham College is excited to announce the official opening of a new digital innovation hub at the Kettering campus.

The hub will provide staff with access to cutting edge technology, immersive learning experiences, AI-driven personalisation in coursework, and hands-on interaction with emerging tech skills to enhance the student learning experience.

The state of the art facility was officially opened by Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, who was joined by Joachim Mason, Managing Director for the Cisco UK Partnership, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

The new hub, funded through college reserves, features a range of advanced resources, including AI-enhanced learning tools for personalised student engagement, Virtual reality (VR) stations for immersive experiences across various subjects, Augmented reality (AR) technology to bring practical learning into the digital realm, collaborative workspaces that foster interactive and project-based learning and Smart classrooms with advanced digital teaching aids and interactive displays. The hub will be managed by Learning and Teaching Coach, Mark Tinney who will host workshops and sessions with tutors across the Group to highlight how digital technologies can be integrated into all lessons from healthcare to creative arts and from engineering to English for Speakers of Other Languages.

Students using the new VR Headsets

As part of the launch event, 40 members of CISCO spent the morning with computing students who were able to share their knowledge and expertise as part of a panel session, followed by breakout activities in smaller groups and a Q&A for students to find out more about CISCO and the progression opportunities within the industry.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group said: “We are excited and proud to be able to offer such a cutting edge facility to staff and students here at Tresham College. CISCO have been a key in developing the facility providing valuable educational resources through free courses, particularly in cybersecurity/ IOT and Digital Transformation, which aligns with the increasing need for awareness around digital threats, phishing, and scams. These courses offer a proactive way for students and staff to build essential skills, equipping them to handle and prevent security challenges.

“We believe the new digital innovation hub positions Tresham College as one of the leading providers of computing and IT courses in the region. Staff and students here today couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new equipment and try it out. We are extremely grateful to CISCO for their ongoing support of the College and our students.”