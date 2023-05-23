News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Towcester Evening WI visit to Marie Weller School to share more about the woman the school is named after

It was a great honour for Towcester Evening WI to be invited to go and talk to the Year 1 Class at the new Towcester School; to paint a picture of the life of the woman the school is named after – Marie Weller.
By SUE HAMILTONContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read

The children were enthusiastic and knowledgeable about Marie and her part in the Suffragette movement. After sharing their work with members Sue Hamilton and Pat Nelson, the children put on a short drama portraying the timeline of Marie’s life. They played the part of smashing windows with gusto!We left the children with a sheet to share with their families – can they play detective and find items in the town relating to Marie?We are looking forward to many return visits to the school; promoting the story of our Towcester Suffragette to this younger generation. This will help to keep the legacy of Marie Weller alive in Towcester.

Towcester Evening WI member, Sue Hamilton, sharing a presentation on the life of Marie Weller to the Year 1 classlass of Towcester Evening WI member, Sue Hamilton, sharing a presentation on the life of Marie Weller to the Year 1 classlass of
Towcester Evening WI member, Sue Hamilton, sharing a presentation on the life of Marie Weller to the Year 1 classlass of
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sue Hamilton sharing her presentation of Marie Weller with the childrenSue Hamilton sharing her presentation of Marie Weller with the children
Sue Hamilton sharing her presentation of Marie Weller with the children
Sue Hamilton sharing her presentation of Marie Weller with the childrenSue Hamilton sharing her presentation of Marie Weller with the children
Sue Hamilton sharing her presentation of Marie Weller with the children
Most Popular
WI Members, Sue Hamilton and Pat NelsonWI Members, Sue Hamilton and Pat Nelson
WI Members, Sue Hamilton and Pat Nelson
Children sharing their work on Marie Weller with WI member, Pat NelsonChildren sharing their work on Marie Weller with WI member, Pat Nelson
Children sharing their work on Marie Weller with WI member, Pat Nelson
Related topics:Towcester