Tove Learning Trust CEO Jamie Clarke awarded OBE for services to education

As co-founder and CEO of Tove Learning Trust, which is a thriving family of 15 schools across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, and the West Midlands, Jamie has played a pivotal role in establishing a culture of high expectations, professional excellence, and strong collaboration. Founded nine years ago at Sponne School in Towcester, the trust’s mission remains focused on empowering every child, regardless of

their background, to achieve academic and personal success through inspiring education that delivers outstanding outcomes.

The trust commended Jamie for his unwavering commitment to inclusion, collaboration, and opportunity, stating that under his leadership, schools have benefited from shared best practices, enhanced staff development, and remarkable outcomes for students and their communities.

“I’m incredibly proud to be awarded an OBE for services to education. This honour reflects the dedication of everyone at Tove Learning Trust, and I’m delighted to accept it on behalf of all our amazing staff and pupils.” said Jamie Clarke.

In addition to his role at the Trust, Jamie has been an Ofsted Lead Inspector for many years and was recently appointed as a RISE Adviser for the Department for Education, where he provides expert guidance to improve education at a national level.

This recognition celebrates not only Jamie’s personal accomplishments but also a lifelong commitment to the belief that education can transform lives.

Discover the Tove Learning Trust Difference Families are warmly invited to attend open/evening days for Reception and Year 6 across their 15 schools.

Come and see firsthand how a Tove Learning Trust education sets children on a path of lifelong learning and success.