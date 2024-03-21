Top hygiene ratings for University food outlets
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) operates the food hygiene rating scheme locally on behalf of the Food Standards Agency and under the scheme all outlets which prepare, serve or sell food to the public receive a hygiene rating.
The rating is based upon three criteria – hygiene, structure, and how well the business complies with legal food safety requirements.
Following the unannounced visit by WNC Environmental Health Officers last week nearly all outlets scored a maximum 5 out of 5 stars with The Ground being the only exception which scored a 4 as there was an issue with the hot water on the day, but that will soon be regraded to a 5.
Chris Rockall, UON’s Catering and Commercial Manager, said: “I can’t do this on my own and I’m incredibly proud that my team are so diligent at their jobs and want to provide the very best possible experience for their customers.
“The Waterside Bar and Restaurant also scored a maximum 5 out of 5 on the national Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (licensing Savi) which recognises the steps that licensed premises have taken to improve their safety and security to make customers feel safe.”
Chris said they have also responded to student and staff feedback over the last 12 months with several new additions and changes to the catering offered on campus.
Market Restaurant has had the new chilled salad bar introduced offering fresh salad prepared in-house every day.
Students and staff also asked for a more culturally diverse menu which has seen the introduction of the daily noodle bar offering curry and rice, Hoisin pulled beef, Thai chicken, gochujang aubergine, egg curry, soy honey and ginger pulled pork to name but a few.
Chris has also teamed up with a local farm which produces the Eat Curios vegan products ensuring that 60% of the offering is vegetarian.
Following the extension last summer, The Waterside Bar and Restaurant is now open 7 days a week to students, staff and the public and with a new subscription to all Sky Sports channels there’s plenty of entertainment on hand in addition to the latest games consoles which are free to use.