Time gentlemen, please! Northamptonshire pub landlady switches from pulling pints to treating ‘tootsies’

It will soon be last orders for one local pub owner as she prepares to move from hospitality to healing heels.

Since 2016, Claire Eyles has co-run The Wheatsheaf in Braunston with husband Chris after many years working in the hospitality sector (the two met working at a nightclub).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Claire is jumping professional ships to a radically different discipline – podiatry, which covers healthcare related to our lower limbs.

Claire Eyles behind the bar of The Wheatsheaf.

She continues her story: “We have two teenage children, and my career has taken a bit of a backseat to family commitments, running a home and supporting my husband’s career. But I’ve always wanted to do something just for me, so when the pandemic hit and with the toll it wreaked on the hospitality sector, I thought more clearly about doing that something for me, something different.

“I wanted to work in healthcare, so I researched the courses at my local university to see what they offered. My daughter Pippa is a budding gymnast and she had been treated by a podiatrist, so everything was pointing me towards that profession. You don’t realise the diversity there is even in one podiatric specialism. There’s so much there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You wouldn’t immediately think there are similarities between being a publican and a podiatrist, but there are transferrable skills. Many podiatrists work privately, so my experience managing a business, working with an accountant and handling marketing and social media will come in handy in the future.

“Communication for any healthcare professional is hugely important, being able to relate to and talk with a wide variety of patients. I have worked with diverse communities of people in hospitality, young and old, who I need to engage and empathise with.”

Claire, now in the second year of her degree, is also a trailblazer for Podiatry at University of Northampton; in the summer, she will be the first student to start a new placement opportunity in a prison.

She continues: “This is very exciting because I will join one of the lecturers. She does community work there, including toenail surgery, so I hope to be able to assist her with that and other clinical duties, such as musculoskeletal problems and patients with diabetic who are at risk of developing health issues. I’m not fazed about this as my dad worked in the prison service, so it doesn’t seem strange to me to work in one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire concludes about how to approach ‘dipping a toe’ in new, professional waters: “Sometimes you have to take a step to one side and look at where you are, because if you need something fulfilling, something you’ve always wanted at the back of your mind, then if you want to do it then you absolutely should.