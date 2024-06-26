Three national awards for students and staff at Northampton Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton Academy is celebrating two students, Ashiki Nandi and Thomas Bursnoll and staff member Cathy Green, after they each took home a top prize at United Learning’s national Best in Everyone Awards. The winners were honoured at a magnificent black-tie gala held at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Friday, 21st June.

Art teacher Cathy Green was crowned ‘Secondary Inspirational Teacher of the Year’ for her exceptional contributions to the academy’s Art department, particularly her efforts to increase student access to the subject. A standout example is Cathy’s creation of bespoke adaptations and resources to ensure students at the school with visual impairments can enjoy the subject and achieve well in it.

Her inspiring impact on students across the school has also resulted in the establishment of a GCSE Photography option, a course which is expected to be very popular amongst students when it begins this September. Cathy has likewise been pivotal in sourcing the space and funding required to set up a darkroom for students to use to create art of their own.

Speaking of her win, Cathy said:

Northampton Academy Best in Everyone Winners with Principal Owen Jones

“When I heard that I’d been nominated for the Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award I was over the moon! I was very surprised and really delighted. I couldn’t do what I do in an environment that is not as supportive and encouraging as Northampton Academy. I am in a school where I can thrive as a teacher and am actively encouraged to be creative in my work. This creative mood is infectious, and everyone benefits from that.”

In addition to this award, two students won subject prizes for their impressive achievements and commitment to their studies. Year 12 student, Ashiki Nandi won the Biology Award for her role in setting up the school’s first Medic Society and for her volunteer work at Northampton General Hospital. Ashiki was previously crowned ‘Pupil of the Year’ at the 2021 Best in Everyone Awards.

Likewise, Year 13 student Thomas Burnsoll won the Drama Award for his extensive dedication to productions at the academy – showcasing his talents as an actor, director and choreographer.

Commenting on her award, Ashiki said:

“When I found out I won the Biology Award, I was absolutely overjoyed and grateful for the recognition. I would like to thank all the teachers that pushed me to stretch my biology knowledge and go beyond the curriculum, in particular Miss Conroy and Mrs Ashton for supporting me throughout the whole year and nominating me for this award.”

On receiving his award, Thomas commented:

“I’m beyond proud and grateful to have won this award! When I first found out I simply couldn’t believe it, I was speechless! It means so much to win this award especially in the performing arts which has been the centre of my life since I was a little boy. Massive thank you to Miss Carney and Miss Osbourne and the whole performing arts team at Northampton Academy and especially Silhouette Youth Theatre. Without all their help and support I wouldn’t be here today winning this award. So, so, happy!”

First held in 2013, the Best in Everyone Awards celebrates the accomplishments of students and staff at United Learning schools across the country. The awards evening recognises the talents of the Group’s students and staff, as well as giving credit to some of United Learning’s most inspirational and hard-working individuals and teams. This year, awards recognised both academic excellence and extracurricular achievements, including notable contributions to local communities.

In winning these awards, Cathy, Ashiki and Thomas, were selected from of a shortlist of excellent candidates from United Learning schools across the country.

Owen Jones, Principal at Northampton Academy, said: “We are extremely proud of our three award winners, each of whom are highly deserving of this national recognition.

“As a school, we are very grateful to have such a fantastic team of staff who, collectively, go above and beyond to support our students and ensure they are able to achieve their very best. Cathy exemplifies exactly what it means to go the extra mile for her students, inspiring creativity, ambition and confidence in each and every one of them. Many congratulations to Cathy on this richly deserved award.