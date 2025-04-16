Thousands of pupils allocated primary school places across West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents across West Northamptonshire will be finding out today (16 April) their child’s reception place for the new school year in September as 4,463 places at primary school have been allocated to pupils.

This year, 94.6 per cent of applicants secured a place at their first preference school, up from 94 per cent last year.

99.1 per cent of families were offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Melanie Barnett, Director of Children’s Services at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re very pleased that so many families were able to secure a place at a preferred school for their child. As a Council, we remain committed to ensuring that children have the best possible start to their education and this is reflected in the continued high number of school preferences met.”

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online will receive their email offer today (16 April).

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.

Additionally, 224 places at junior school (Year 3) have been allocated. The number of pupils obtaining their first preference was 96.9 per cent.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.