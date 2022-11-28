‘They deserve the best’: Northampton primary aims to raise £15,000 for new playground to make school best it can be

A Northampton primary school has begun its fundraising for a playground refurbishment, which it believes will enhance the pupil’s learning experience.

Briar Hill Primary School, in Thorn Hill, was named the Times Educational Supplement (TES) Primary School of the Year earlier in 2022 – and this fundraiser is part of their plan to make the school the best it can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of the donations is from the Northampton Lions, a multi-disciplined football club, who have kick started the school’s journey to raise £15,000 with £250.

Briar Hill Primary School was named the TES Primary School of the Year earlier in 2022 – and this fundraiser is part of their plan to make the school the best it can be. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Carly Perry, a lead in the school’s charity work and parent teacher association aiming to make Briar Hill a better place for all, said: “It is absolutely wonderful to see organisations supporting us in raising as much money as we can.

“Our fantastic children deserve the best and to enjoy their playtimes, lunchtimes and extra curricular activities in a place they can thrive – and we hope a new playground can provide that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will be invested in new playground equipment, including wooden structures and climbing frames, and a larger trim trail for the students to enjoy.

“It’s hard to put into words the difference it will make,” said Carly. “The students look forward to coming into school each day and we want to add that extra sparkle, while encouraging them to enjoy themselves and explore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school hopes to build on the “warm, welcoming and loving” environment they were praised for having by judge Dame Alison Peacock when it was named primary school of the year at the TES awards in June.

Although their ambitious playground fundraiser may be the current focus, the school also goes above and beyond to provide for their pupils in other ways too – by giving out uniforms and opportunities to go on trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their award win, Briar Hill staff members said they are “more than a school” and understand their impact extends beyond the classroom and into everyday life – and this is one of the reasons the school “always accepts charitable donations for uniform” to help those who need it.