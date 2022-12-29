News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Pupils at St Gregory's Catholic Primary School in Northampton celebrate their good Ofsted rating.

These 14 primary and secondary schools in Northampton were rated ‘good’ in 2022

Did your child’s school make the list?

By Megan Hillery
4 hours ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 8:09am

Here are 14 primary and secondary schools in Northampton that have been graded ‘good’ by Ofsted in their latest inspections in 2022. Following a full inspection of a school, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and sixth form provision. Did your child’s school make the list? Take a look…

1. Moulton School and Science College

Pound Lane, Moulton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 7SD. Rating: Good. Latest report: 28 June 2022

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Purple Oaks Academy

Whiston Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7RR. Rating: Good. Latest report: 04 May 2022.

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. On Track Education

Quarry Park Close, Moulton Park, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6QB. Rating: Good. Latest report: 21 September 2022.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Northampton School for Girls

Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6DG. Rating: Good. Latest report: 21 January 2022.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4