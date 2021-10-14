The Northampton secondary schools that are the hardest to get a place for your child

The deadline for Year 6 pupils to apply for Year 7 places at secondary schools in September 2022 is fast approaching.

All applications need to be in by 5pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Based on the allocations made in 2020 for September 2021, we've put together a list of the hardest schools to get into in Northampton and the surrounding areas.

Councillor Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “It’s easy to apply online, but don’t miss the deadline or your application will not be processed until after the National Offer Day on March 1, 2022 and you may miss out on the school place you want for your child.”

Apply online for secondary school places at: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/secondary-school-places.

1. Abbeyfield School - 270 admissions in 2020. This school was oversubscribed

2. Caroline Chisholm School - 279 pupils admitted in 2020, which included pupils already in Year 6. The school was oversubscribed.

3. Chenderit School - 180 places allocated. Four rounds of allocation in 2020 and the school was oversubscribed throughout.

4. Kingsthorpe College - 240 places allocated. The school was oversubscribed.