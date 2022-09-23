The most oversubscribed secondary schools in Northampton revealed as applications open for September 2023 places

The time is already here to start applying for secondary school places.

This is the second year that places have been allocated specifically within West Northamptonshire, following on from local Government reorganisation in 2021.

Parents and carers can now apply for a Year 7 place in a secondary school for the September 2023 intake.

Applications for school places can be made up until midnight on the closing dates for both primary and secondary schools.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is October, 31 2022 at midnight.

West Northamptonshire Council's (WNC) Cabinet member for education, councillor Fiona Baker, said: "I would encourage families who are applying for a school place for September 2023 to utilise the support and advice available on our website.

"We hope that the time extension to midnight means that it will be easier for families to submit their application before the deadline, giving them the best chance of getting a place at their preferred school and avoiding any disappointment."

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the National Offer Days – March 1, 2023 for secondary places.

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit their school admissions page.

The list below is of the oversubscribed schools in West Northamptonshire in 2022, according to data from WNC:

1. Northampton Academy 270 pupils - no places remaining

2. Kingsthorpe College 240 pupils - no places remaining

3. Northampton School for Boys 215 - no remaining places.

4. The Duston School 240 pupils - no places remaining