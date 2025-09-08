The Lewis Foundation partners with Guilsborough Academy

Staff and students from Guilsborough Academy with The Lewis Foundation co-founders, Lorraine and Lee Lewis.

Northants charity, The Lewis Foundation has embarked upon a new partnership with Guilsborough Academy. This recent collaboration between young changemakers and the charity began after Guilsborough Academy’s Student Parliament conducted its own research and voted to support The Lewis Foundation, inspired by the charity’s mission to provide over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients across 17 hospitals.

The school has already raised an impressive £266.75 through a recent mufti day, while several students have taken part in work experience sessions at The Lewis Foundation’s café at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery. The partnership has seen students not only fundraise, but also learn first-hand about the impact of the charity’s work and how it brings comfort and support to people undergoing cancer treatment.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: "We’re incredibly touched by the care and initiative shown by the students at Guilsborough Academy and it was a real pleasure to meet the Student Parliament and see their enthusiasm for getting involved. They asked fantastic questions and showed a genuine desire to make a difference. This partnership is a brilliant example of how young people can drive meaningful change and we’re so excited to continue working with them through fundraising, awareness campaigns and work experience opportunities."

Kit Woolridge, assistant principal at Guilsborough Academy, added: "We always encourage our students to take action and support causes they believe in. From hosting fundraising events to taking part in work experience, this partnership offers our students a chance to make a real-world impact and build key life skills. We’re delighted to be working with The Lewis Foundation and look forward to seeing this relationship grow."

Both The Lewis Foundation and Guilsborough Academy are looking forward to more joint activities in the new academic year, aiming to raise even more money and awareness while creating valuable experiences for young people who want to give back to their community.

For anyone who would like to help make a difference, whether through fundraising, volunteering or donating, please contact The Lewis Foundation via email [email protected] or visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.