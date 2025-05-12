The Lewis Foundation and Creating Tomorrow Partnership announce inspiring new collaboration

The Lewis Foundation is embarking on a new and inspiring collaboration with the Creating Tomorrow Partnership, a multi-academy trust supporting children and young adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire. The join initiative will see students from the Creating Tomorrow Partnership’s schools actively supporting The Lewis Foundation in its mission to provide over 2,000 free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital every month.

The partnership began when the Creating Tomorrow Partnership, having heard about the work placement and volunteer opportunities that The Lewis Foundation offers to young people and adults with SEND, reached out to explore how the two organisations could work together. Over the past month, students from several schools within the trust have visited The Lewis Foundation to learn more about its impact and how they could get involved.

Students have already embraced the initiative wholeheartedly, researching the charity’s work, developing creative fundraising ideas and committing to getting hands-on with making a difference for individuals affected by cancer.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: "We’re incredibly proud to be working with the Creating Tomorrow Partnership. Even from our very first conversations, it was clear that this collaboration would be something special. Hearing the students' fundraising ideas and seeing their passion for giving back has been truly inspiring. This partnership is a powerful reminder that everyone, no matter their background or circumstances, can contribute to making a real difference and we’re so excited for what’s ahead."

Stacey Morris of the Creating Tomorrow Partnership commented: "At Creating Tomorrow Partnership, we believe in empowering our young people to make a positive impact in their communities. Working with The Lewis Foundation provides our students with a unique opportunity to develop important skills while supporting an incredible cause. We are incredibly proud of the enthusiasm, creativity and commitment our students have already shown and we look forward to seeing this partnership grow."

This new collaboration will not only help to raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation’s work but will also give students the opportunity to develop key life skills, foster empathy and gain invaluable experience of charitable initiatives.

For more information about the work of The Lewis Foundation visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk or email [email protected] .