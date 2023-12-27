The Ferrers School receives prestigious Artsmark Silver Award
In order to achieve their Artsmark Award accredited by Arts Council England, The Ferrers School, part of Meridian Trust,had to develop its arts and culture provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum. This was achieved by creating an overall plan for arts and culture that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.
The Artsmark assessor commended The Ferrers School for how they have embedded the drive for Artsmark across the school.
The school offers a wide range of arts qualifications to students which includes Dance, Drama, Music, Art, Photography, Product Design, Media and Arts Award via extra-curricular clubs. Year 7 children receive subsidised peripatetic instrumental teaching which has been well taken up by students in receipt of Pupil Premium funding.
The Ferrers Schoolwas supported by The Mighty Creatives charityin planning and developing their objectives to reach the award. The Mighty Creatives – a charity fighting for the creative voices of children and young people - worked alongside the school at various stages to support their Artsmark Award achievement.
On receiving the award, Mrs Angela Smith, Principal at The Ferrers School, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Silver Award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.
“We want this programme to assist our students in becoming confident and aspirational young people that can make a real difference within the local and wider community.”
The Artsmark Award is the only creative quality standard for schools. It supports schools to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education, putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum. Artsmark ensures every young person can be creative and access a diverse, high-quality cultural education.
It is a momentous year for the national programme as it celebrates 20 years of arts, culture, and creativity in schools.
Dr Darren Henley CBE, Chief Executive of the Arts Council, said: “I would like to congratulate The Ferrers Schoolon their Artsmark Award. Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”
