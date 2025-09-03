The Corby Sixth Form welcomes new Head, Ben Morris, as students celebrate strong exam results

The Corby Sixth Form, part of The Bedford College Group, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Morris as its new Head, marking the start of an exciting new academic year.

Ben brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has led post-16 provision across a large Multi-Academy Trust for the past three years, in addition to heading an English department in Stamford. He has also served as Associate Principal, Head of Sixth Form, and Director of English in both independent and state schools. With this strong background in both academic and pastoral leadership, Ben is eager to guide The Corby Sixth Form into its next phase of growth and achievement.

Speaking about his appointment, Ben said: “I am incredibly proud to be leading such a successful and unique community at The Corby Sixth Form. Our aim is to provide a personalised, inspiring learning experience, where students can grow in both confidence and independence, and go on to achieve their very best, whether that’s at university, in apprenticeships, or in the workplace.”

This summer, The Corby Sixth Form students celebrated their first-ever A-Level results day. Since opening in the refurbished Chisholm House in Corby town centre in September 2023, the Sixth Form has gone from strength to strength.

Students secured an impressive 90% overall pass rate. There were also 100% pass rates in a wide range of subjects, including Ancient History, Art, Photography, Textiles, Chemistry, Computer Science, Film, Further Maths, Media, Physics, Politics, Sociology, and Spanish.

These achievements have enabled students to take the next steps into a variety of pathways. Many are heading to universities across the country, including prestigious Russell Group institutions such as York, Nottingham, and Birmingham, to study courses ranging from Forensic Science and Film & Screenwriting to Accounting, Business Finance, and Management.

Ben is passionate about ensuring that success at The Corby Sixth Form is not defined solely by exam outcomes. He emphasises the importance of a holistic experience, where students can flourish as individuals as well as learners.

“Life at The Corby Sixth Form should be a distinct step into the future, one where students feel supported, encouraged, and challenged,” he explained. “Academic success matters, but so too does well-being, independence, and personal growth. I am committed to creating an environment where every student feels known, valued, and prepared for life beyond the classroom.”

As the new term begins, Ben is looking forward to expanding opportunities for students. These include support for Oxbridge preparation, the promotion of degree apprenticeships, and a wide range of enrichment activities. External speakers, cultural experiences, and community initiatives will all help ensure that Corby students are equipped not just for exams, but for life.

For more information about the courses and opportunities available at The Corby Sixth Form, visit: https://www.corbysixthform.ac.uk/