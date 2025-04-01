The Corby Sixth Form students dance to victory in Vienna

Dominyka and Valentina in their traditional dance outfits

Two students from The Corby Sixth Form have won an international dance competition as part of a Serbian dance troupe called Avala folk group based at Corby Rockingham church.

Dominyka Kolesinskaite, aged 17, from Lithuania and Valentina Vujnovic aged 17, from Serbia, who are both studying health and social care at The Corby Sixth Form, competed with their dance group in Vienna, Austria, at the International Competition and Art Festival “Vienna Stars”.

There were around 46 performances in total and the Avala folk group were the overall winners of the whole competition across all the categories of singing, waltz, ballet and folk. The ‘Grand Prix’ is the most prestigious and highest award of the festival.

Responding to the win, Valentina said: “I’ve been dancing since I was six so it was amazing to represent our culture, I’m so proud of everyone. The Serbian community is big in Corby with our own church, two dance groups and priest and so we are very proud to represent it.”

Dominyka added: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience that not everyone has the opportunity to experience and achieve. The sixth form have been super supportive and everyone has been celebrating our achievement since we got back. We are proud of our heritage and love that we are supported to celebrate it whilst studying here”

Helen Hemsley, Teacher of Health and Social Care said: “We have a rich Serbian culture here in Corby and we want to encourage our students to celebrate the different cultures that make up our local community and our college. Dominika and Valentina are proud of their cultures and will be in college wearing their Serbian dance dresses to pose for some photos on our culture day which will take place next term. We are all very proud of them and their achievements.”

The main purpose of the competition and art festival “Vienna Stars” is to bring new interesting young talents of the world together, to present their skills and cultural traditions to the audience and public.