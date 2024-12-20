The Bedford College Group achieves ‘Good’ following Ofsted Inspection

The Bedford College Group, which is made up of a family of colleges across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, is pleased to announce that they have received a ‘Good’ grade across the board from Ofsted following their recent visits to the Group.

The official report has now been published, and praises the Group for supporting learners and apprentices to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours that they need to be successful in their future careers.

The teaching staff at the Group were found to be well qualified and have suitable industry experience that they use well to enhance curriculum content, providing learners with valuable and contemporary real-world examples. They have a secure understanding of learners’ education and health care plans and use these plans to promote effective learning.

The report also noted that senior staff engage effectively with local, regional and national employers and stakeholders to identify priority skills needs and leaders collaborate with stakeholders to understand the need to develop routes into employment for learners who are the furthest away from education and training. Civic stakeholders view the college as a trusted organisation, which is keen to respond to the needs of its communities.

The Bedford College Group staff and students celebrating their Ofsted grading.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO, The Bedford College Group said: “We are delighted with the grading of ‘Good’ which is a testament to everyone’s strong commitment and dedication to providing high-quality education and support to our students. As the largest provider of education in the South East Midlands, the rating is not only good news for the Group, it is also great news for our students, our communities and the businesses who will benefit from a skilled talented workforce.”

The full Ofsted report can be found via this link: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/31/130597