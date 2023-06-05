The Annual John Clare Memorial Lecture at the University of Northampton

A night of reflection about one of Northamptonshire’s noted men of letters is planned as the University prepares for its annual John Clare Memorial Lecture.

The lecture commemorates the work of local romantic poet John Clare (1793-1864) and his connections to Northamptonshire and features leading writers or academics discussing any topic related to the broad theme of literature and the environment.

This year, Dr Charles Bennet – former UON Creative Writing lead – will give the talk called ‘Natural Sanity: Flower, Fruit and Thorn Pieces’. It will take place on Monday 12 June starting with a reception at 5:30pm in the Learning Hub at Waterside campus, finishing at around 8pm.

The Peasant Poet/John Clare

Dr Bennet's talk will cover:

'The value of John Clare’s poetry is all too often overshadowed by his many years in Northampton Lunatic Asylum. As such, he is one of many so-called ‘mad’ poets whose lives (sometimes ending with suicide) potentially destabilise the richness of their artistic achievements. But what of the alternative? What if a close relationship with the natural world, so evident in John Clare’s work, brought sanity, calm and consolation?'

This talk, illustrated with examples from Dr Bennett’s own writing, will explore the relationship between a poet’s life and their work. It will also touch on aspects of reconciliation and regret, revealing how encounters with the natural world bring wellbeing and fulfilment.

Event organiser Dr Sonya Andermahr, Reader in English at the University of Northampton, said: “These popular talks have been running for several years, and it is a delight to have our former Creative Writing lead return to Waterside to give the talk. The event is free and open to all, so please reserve your seat for what promises to be an illuminating and informative evening.”

Book a place and email Sonya with any enquiries:

