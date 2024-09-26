The East Midlands is home to some great universities, but to make it in, prospective students first have to make it through their A Levels.
That’s why picking the right sixth form college or secondary school to see them through these important exams is vital - laying a strong educational foundation for whatever comes next. But from Derby to Lincoln, and Nottingham to Northampton, the East Midlands is a vast region, and has countless high-performing selective grammar schools, specialist sixth form colleges, and local secondary schools on offer.
We’ve created a league table of state-funded sixth forms, ranking them by their A Level performance point score. This is a scaled score based on the average number of points students managed to achieve across all of the A Level exams they took. Sixty is the highest number possible, equivalent to an A*, but we’ve only selected schools with at at least a B- average.
But grades alone do not a good school make, so we’ve also made sure all of the schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped earlier this month. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.
Here were the 25 schools from across the East Midlands that came out on top:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.