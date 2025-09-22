The 13 best sixth forms in Northampton as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 rankings

Sixth forms are ranked off eight separate criteria which can collectively add up to a score of 40. These are designed to highlight a range of key data points which attempt to measure key academic, behavioural and organisational performance.
All data is for the 2023-24 academic year.
1. Northampton Academy
Northampton Academy received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 36/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B-. Photo: Google Maps
2. Northampton School for Boys
Northampton School for Boys received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 34/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B. Photo: Google
3. Sir Christopher Wrenn Academy
A little further afield, Sir Christopher Wrenn Academy received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 34/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B. Photo: Google
4. Northampton School for Girls
Northampton School for Girls received a rating of 'fair' and an overall score of 27/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of C+. Photo: Google