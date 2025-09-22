Library picture (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)placeholder image
The 13 best sixth forms in Northampton as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 rankings

By David Summers
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 14:37 BST
With Ofsted no longer publishing single word ratings for schools and colleges, The Telegraph has created a new league table for the current academic year.

Sixth forms are ranked off eight separate criteria which can collectively add up to a score of 40. These are designed to highlight a range of key data points which attempt to measure key academic, behavioural and organisational performance.

All data is for the 2023-24 academic year.

Northampton Academy received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 36/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B-.

1. Northampton Academy

Northampton Academy received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 36/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B-. Photo: Google Maps

Northampton School for Boys received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 34/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B.

2. Northampton School for Boys

Northampton School for Boys received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 34/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B. Photo: Google

A little further afield, Sir Christopher Wrenn Academy received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 34/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B.

3. Sir Christopher Wrenn Academy

A little further afield, Sir Christopher Wrenn Academy received a rating of 'very good' and an overall score of 34/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of B. Photo: Google

Northampton School for Girls received a rating of 'fair' and an overall score of 27/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of C+.

4. Northampton School for Girls

Northampton School for Girls received a rating of 'fair' and an overall score of 27/40 in The Telegraph's ratings for 2025, with an average A Level grade of C+. Photo: Google

