Tesco shopper selects Thorplands Primary School to receive thousands of pounds

A Tesco shopper showed they had a heart of gold when they voted for Groundworks Northamptonshire to receive £5,000 to help Thorplands Primary School children.

Last Saturday, customers in Tesco Northampton were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a specially created gold version of Tesco’s iconic blue voting token.

Groundworks Northamptonshire was one of three local charities that shoppers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

When the gold token was found, red, silver and blue confetti rained down and the customer with the Midas touch selected Groundworks Northamptonshire so that it could use the funds to continue supporting young people’s health and wellbeing.

Eleanor Alexander, at Groundworks Northamptonshire said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and the customer for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to so many children’s lives in and around Northampton.

“The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this money to help local children get as good a start in life as we can give them.”

One hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants initiative on Saturday, with £500,000 being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year as part of the £5million Stronger Starts grant-giveaway programme in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.

The grants help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

David Harwood, manager at Northampton, said: “Our Golden Grants event was a really fun occasion, with colleagues and customers really keen to get involved and be a part of choosing which local good cause received the £5,000 grant.

“I’d like to say a big congratulations to Groundworks Northamptonshire and, we hope the funding will help them to make a difference to many young lives within our community.”

Schools and children’s groups can apply via Groundwork for a Stronger Starts grant of £500, £1,000 or £1,500 by going to www.tescoplc.com/strongerstarts. Successful applications will go to a vote in their local Tesco store where customers choose which of the three projects they’d like to support by voting with a blue token.