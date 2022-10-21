Tearful manager is ‘so proud’ of Northamptonshire pre-school rated ‘outstanding’ for THIRD time by Ofsted

A “chuffed” pre-school manager in Harpole has spoken tearfully of her pride in her staff and children after a nursery was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the third time in a row.

Harpole Pre-school, based in School Lane, was rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas in a glowing report published last week - the best possible outcome for an Ofsted inspection.

Pre-school manager Sharon Matthews, who has worked at the nursery for 23 years, said: “It feels fantastic. It feels really good. We have worked so hard. It was just a one room pre-school with a few village children to start with and, over the years, we have built it and built it.

Harpole Pre-School celebrates being rated outstanding by Ofsted for the third time in a row. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

“Getting a hat trick as well - I just feel like my life’s work is complete.”

The highly flattering Ofsted report describes how children develop “extremely strong bonds” with caring and nurturing staff and they thrive as their experiences are tailored to their specific needs, resulting in outstanding progress.

Children have a passion for reading, a wealth of stimulating resources both indoors and outdoors and they are encouraged to share their personal achievements, which are celebrated with ‘wow stars’.

The Ofsted report states: “Children receive the best possible start to their education at this pre-school. Children behave exceptionally well. They learn about how to behave, as practitioners talk to them about 'kind words, listening ears and walking feet.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon said the Ofsted inspector was “very complimentary” during her visit to the nursery in September.

“She said she had never seen a setting so inclusive and it was like walking in and receiving a big cuddle,” the pre-school manager added.

The nursery was praised for providing excellent care to children with SEN to ensure they have an accessible learning environment and the best opportunity to make rapid progress from their starting points.

Inspectors were highly complimentary of Sharon. Ofsted describes how the wellbeing of her staff - her ‘purple ladies’ - remains paramount to her and they feel extremely valued as a result. Regular wellbeing sessions and focused professional development ensures staff can teach at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon believes that it is the passion and love that ‘purple ladies’ show towards children that makes Harpole Pre-school so special.

Sharon said: “They encompass what we are trying to do which is give a safe, nurturing home from home to the children. It is so important that they have this opportunity to experience everything and live their best life.”

Harpole Pre-School was founded around 50 years ago as a mums and tots group run by volunteers. Sharon attended with her son and eventually returned to take over the nursery in 2001 along with deputy manager, Donna Tarry.

The nursery’s ‘purple ladies’ continue to work tirelessly to fundraise for the setting. Each year, they put on a BBQ at the annual Scarecrow Festival in Harpole and, in November, staff are sleeping over at the nursery to raise money for SEND provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad