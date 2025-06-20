Teaching and learning at Weavers Academy — a culture of consistency and excellence

Students working

At Weavers Academy, teaching and learning are not just priorities — they are the heartbeat of the school’s ongoing transformation. Every lesson observed during a recent CET leadership visit revealed a culture of excellence, consistency, and intelligent design.

From the moment students enter the classroom, learning begins with purposeful focus. Each lesson starts with a ‘Do Now’ activity designed to activate prior knowledge and reinforce long-term retention. These retrieval tasks are a core feature of every classroom and support students in making powerful connections between past and current learning.

One of the most effective strategies in use across the Academy is the use of mini whiteboards. These are a simple but powerful tool, enabling teachers to assess the understanding of every student in real-time.

“The way mini whiteboards were being used across lessons was brilliant,” noted Mr. Gordon Farquhar, Principal of Milton Keynes Academy. “You could see whole-class engagement and instant feedback without putting anyone on the spot.”

When misconceptions arise, teachers don’t ignore them — they re-teach them. Students routinely use red pen to correct misunderstandings and add to their original answers based on feedback. This ‘red pen re-teach’ strategy ensures that every pupil is moving forward with clarity and confidence.

Classroom routines are clear, calm, and consistent. Lessons are structured around a four-part format that supports pace, purpose, and progression.

“There’s a conditioned response to learning here,” said Mr. Farquhar. “When teachers say it's now independent learning, students literally switch. That structure is embedded and really impressive.”

Dr. Jason Howard, CET Director of Education, praised the Academy’s use of questioning to stretch learners’ thinking.

“Teachers use questioning not just to test recall but to push students’ thinking. There’s real consistency and skill here.”

Cold calling, stretching questions, and follow-up probing are common across subjects, ensuring that no student can opt out — and every student has the chance to deepen their understanding.

Above all, what shines through is the school-wide belief in high standards for all. Staff clearly believe every student can succeed — and students rise to meet those expectations.

“It’s not just semantics — it’s a culture of learning,” said Mr. Farquhar. “And it’s strong.”