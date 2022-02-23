Teachers at Northampton school in ‘sombre mood’ as they continue to strike against pension cuts

A “sombre mood” was reported among teachers protesting against pension cuts outside a Northampton school as they discussed a revised proposal.

More than 40 teachers, who are part of the National Education Union (NEU) attended another day of strike action outside Northampton High School in Hardingstone, despite an updated proposal about pensions from Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST).

According to the union, teachers were initially set to face a 20 percent pension cut as the trust is set to pull out of Teachers’ Pension Scheme (TPS) due to rising employer costs in the scheme.

Teachers completed strike action outside Northampton High School again on Wednesday, February 23.

However the union representative for the area said members still turned out in force for the strike today (February 23) as they are still set to lose out, financially.

Ian Marrey, senior regional officer for NEU East Midlands, said: “NEU members at Northampton High School were in a sombre mood when discussing the revised proposal from GDST, which would still leave them losing their Teachers’ Pension.

“More than 40 teachers from Northampton High School demonstrated their ongoing opposition to these proposals from GDST this morning (February 23) and a contingent then travelled to London for a rally at Parliament Square.

“Further strikes will take place on Thursday (February 24) and on March 1, 2 and 3.

“It is time for GDST to stop cutting the pensions of their teachers.”

Following previous strike action and a consultation, the trust says it has “listened to teachers and amended the original proposal.”

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “The GDST trustees have carefully considered all the feedback gathered from teachers during the 18-week collective consultation around pensions changes.

“The trustees have listened to the teachers’ concerns and amended their original proposal.

“On Tuesday (February 22), the trustees proposed what they believe is a strong updated offer, which will meet teachers’ concerns.

“Under the proposal, teaching staff will now stay within the TPS for a longer period until September 30, 2023, a full two years from the start of collective consultation, and all GDST staff in independent schools will be awarded a pay rise.

“This pay rise and commitment to pay progression for our teachers is for the long-term, not a ‘short term financial sweetener’ as the NEU has suggested.

“A strong alternative scheme to the TPS is being proposed with a 20 percent employer contribution alongside other benefits.

“The new scheme includes an option under which teachers could expect a drawdown pension to match or exceed their TPS pension beyond average life expectancy, even with investment returns some way below those the NEU uses in its own pension projections.

The trust has also reiterated that the additional costs to remain within the TPS are “unsustainable.”

The spokeswoman continued: “The trustees have a legal duty to secure the GDST’s future and deliver on its charitable mission to reach as many girls as possible.

“They have concluded that the additional annual financial burden of £6 million created by increased TPS costs is unsustainable and therefore the GDST cannot remain within the scheme indefinitely.

“Continued membership of the TPS would prevent the GDST from having control over its finances and developing the total reward it can provide to its staff, including pay rises.

“The trustees have acted to ensure that, in line with the GDST charitable mission, jobs and schools are protected.”