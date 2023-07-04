Teachers in Northants to strike against cuts to pay and funding on 5th and 7th July

Members in the East Midlands region will be out in force.

These strike days continue our campaign to win a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise. In early April 2023, a pay and funding offer from government was rejected by 98% of NEU members on a 66% turnout. Our sister unions held similar votes with equally compelling results.

The message to education secretary Gillian Keegan was loud and clear. A re-ballot of NEU teacher members in state schools opened on 15 May and will close on 28 July