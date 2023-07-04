News you can trust since 1931
Teachers in Northants to strike against cuts to pay and funding on 5th and 7th July

On Wednesday 5 July and Friday 7 July, teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) will hold two further days of strike action in state schools and sixth form colleges in England.
By Opinion: Nick RaineContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read

Members in the East Midlands region will be out in force.

These strike days continue our campaign to win a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise. In early April 2023, a pay and funding offer from government was rejected by 98% of NEU members on a 66% turnout. Our sister unions held similar votes with equally compelling results.

The message to education secretary Gillian Keegan was loud and clear. A re-ballot of NEU teacher members in state schools opened on 15 May and will close on 28 July

Submit your story to the Chronicle & Echo
