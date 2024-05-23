Teacher Paul Kennewell retires after 33 years at Elizabeth Woodville School
Elizabeth Woodville School announces the retirement of Paul Kennewell, a beloved Social Sciences teacher who has dedicated over three decades at EWS and its predecessor Roade School, to educating and inspiring students. Paul, who currently serves as Head of Social Sciences and teaches Sociology, will turn off his overhead projector for the last time today, carrying with him many happy memories from his distinguished career.
Paul's decision to retire was not made lightly, reflecting his deep love for the job and unwavering dedication to his students. Over his 33 years at Elizabeth Woodville School, Paul has held numerous roles, including Assistant Headteacher, where he managed a wide array of responsibilities with exceptional skill and commitment.
In addition to his leadership and teaching roles, Paul has played a pivotal part in the professional development of new educators. As a Professional Tutor, he has guided and supported countless new teachers into the profession, helping them to navigate the challenges of the teaching.
Emma Reed, Headteacher at Elizabeth Woodville School North, expressed her gratitude and well wishes, saying, "Paul's dedication to Elizabeth Woodville School has been nothing short of remarkable. His passion for teaching and his commitment to nurturing new talent have made a lasting impact on our school community. We will greatly miss him, but we wish him all the happiness and fulfilment in his well-deserved retirement."
Paul Kennewell's legacy at Elizabeth Woodville School is one of inspiration, excellence, and heartfelt dedication. An academic award has been created in his name, which will be presented to a deserving student each year. Both staff and students will fondly remember his engaging lessons, thoughtful mentorship, and the genuine care he has shown those he has worked with. As Paul retires, the entire school community joins together to celebrate his remarkable career and extend their best wishes for his future endeavours. We wish him well in his retirement.