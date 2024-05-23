Teacher Paul Kennewell retires after 33 years at Elizabeth Woodville School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EWS Teacher Paul Kennewell Retires after 45 years in the teaching profession and 33 years at Elizabeth Woodville School

Elizabeth Woodville School announces the retirement of Paul Kennewell, a beloved Social Sciences teacher who has dedicated over three decades at EWS and its predecessor Roade School, to educating and inspiring students. Paul, who currently serves as Head of Social Sciences and teaches Sociology, will turn off his overhead projector for the last time today, carrying with him many happy memories from his distinguished career.

Paul's decision to retire was not made lightly, reflecting his deep love for the job and unwavering dedication to his students. Over his 33 years at Elizabeth Woodville School, Paul has held numerous roles, including Assistant Headteacher, where he managed a wide array of responsibilities with exceptional skill and commitment.

In addition to his leadership and teaching roles, Paul has played a pivotal part in the professional development of new educators. As a Professional Tutor, he has guided and supported countless new teachers into the profession, helping them to navigate the challenges of the teaching.

Happy Retirement Paul

Emma Reed, Headteacher at Elizabeth Woodville School North, expressed her gratitude and well wishes, saying, "Paul's dedication to Elizabeth Woodville School has been nothing short of remarkable. His passion for teaching and his commitment to nurturing new talent have made a lasting impact on our school community. We will greatly miss him, but we wish him all the happiness and fulfilment in his well-deserved retirement."