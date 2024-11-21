Teacher & Business Networking Breakfast: The Duston School shaping the future

By Diane Fisher
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:34 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Are you a business leader looking to inspire and influence the next generation? Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with educators and shape tomorrow's workforce!

Join us at The Duston School in Northampton for our Teacher & Business Networking Breakfast on Monday 6th January from 8:00am to 10:00am.

This event is designed to bridge the gap between businesses and education, helping local companies collaborate with teachers to develop real-world opportunities for young people.

Why attend?

Networking photo by Product School on UnsplashNetworking photo by Product School on Unsplash
Networking photo by Product School on Unsplash

Network with diverse businesses and employers.

Discuss industry skills gaps with teachers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Explore new ways to collaborate and boost recruitment strategies.

Diane Fisher, Lead Practitioner for Careers, says:

“Businesses and education should be working together, and this is a chance for local businesses to help shape the next generation of leaders.”

Location: The Duston School, Berrywood Road, Northampton.

Register via this link forms.office.com/e/vrvhKXhF84 by Monday 2nd December or contact Diane Fisher at [email protected] for more information.

Headteacher Sam Strickland adds:“We are thrilled to welcome as many business providers and employers as possible. We are passionate about developing close ties and synergy between The Duston School and the world of business.”

We hope you’ll join us in making a lasting impact on both the future of your industry and the success of our students!

We look forward to welcoming you to The Duston School.

Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice