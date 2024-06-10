Taylor Wimpey teaches pupils about health and safety
The home builder is building new homes at its Seagrave Park development in Barton Seagrave and Nathan Rose, Site Manager at Seagrave Park, visited the school on Tuesday 21st May to give an informative presentation to its pupils about the dangers posed by a construction site. Pupils were also gifted a fun activity pack.
Commenting on the visit, Rachelle Heard, Deputy Head Teacher at Hayfield Cross Church of England School, said: “This was a really great opportunity for our pupils to learn more about the importance of health and safety, particularly in challenging environments such as a building site. We are really grateful to Nathan for taking the time to come and visit us - he really helped the children to understand the importance of staying safe.”
Nathan Rose, Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “Children are naturally interested in finding out how we build our new homes and how we adapt the surrounding land but it is important that they know the dangers around such open spaces. It was our pleasure to talk to the pupils at Hayfield Cross Church of England School and we hope that our talk gave them a valuable lesson in staying safe.”